OSU student receiving treatment for meningitis, the university's third case in four months

Thursday Mar 2

An Oregon State University student being treated for meningitis is the third to come down with the disease in the past four months. The university announced Thursday that an undergraduate student is being treated for the B strain of meningococcal disease at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

