Oregon State Baseball Game Versus Por...

Oregon State Baseball Game Versus Portland Has Been Cancelled

Tuesday Mar 7

Today's game against the University of Portland was cancelled due to rain. As of now there has been no announcement on the possibility of rescheduling the game for later in the season.

