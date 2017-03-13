Oregon Bill Would Allow 16-Year-Olds To Register To Vote
Sixteen-year-olds could register to vote under a bill being considered by Oregon lawmakers, but they wouldn't be allowed to actually vote until after they turn 18. Right now 17-year-olds can register to vote in Oregon. Supporters of the measure say many teens would automatically be ready to vote as adults because they'd be registered when they get their driver's license.
