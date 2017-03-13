NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament ti...

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament tickets on sale Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. for the Toledo women's basketball team's NCAA Tournament game vs. Creighton in Corvallis, Ore. on Friday, March 17. Game time is 4:30 p.m. PT .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corvallis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Feb '17 da da 5
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan '17 Sad 2
New Years Eve in Albany? Dec '16 WHjr 1
Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06) Dec '16 Topchevy00 55
Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Topchevy00 28
Cannery Mall (Aug '15) Sep '16 MarcoG42 3
Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joseph 1
See all Corvallis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corvallis Forum Now

Corvallis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corvallis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Mexico
 

Corvallis, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,654,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC