Mental health worker arrested in child porn case

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said Kent S. Hill, 54, of Corvallis was arrested and faces charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. On Friday, deputies served a search warrant at an apartment in the 900 block of Southeast Centerpointe Drive in Corvallis.

