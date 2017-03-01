Meningococcal disease afflicts third OSU student

After lying dormant for several months, the same strain of meningococcal disease that infected two Oregon State University students last fall has struck again on campus. A third OSU student has been confirmed to have strain B of the disease, raising the situation to the level of an outbreak, health officials announced Thursday, The unidentified student, who has been hospitalized at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center since Feb. 23, is reported to be in good condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.