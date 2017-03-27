Intoxicated man showing off new car c...

Intoxicated man showing off new car crashes into Albany house, police say

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: OregonLive.com

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Albany man told deputies he was showing friends his new car when he crashed it into a house. Alcohol and excessive speed are believed to have been factors in the crash, police said.

Corvallis, OR

