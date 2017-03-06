Home and Garden Show offers new activ...

Home and Garden Show offers new activities at Douglas County Fairgrounds on March 3-5

Wednesday Mar 1

The Home and Garden Show that takes place this weekend at the Douglas County Fairgrounds will be introducing additional activities to entertainment for both children and adults this year. "It's a fun event for the whole family and a great way to show our support for Douglas County and local businesses in the community," said Dana O'Reilly, executive officer for the Umpqua Valley Home Builders Association, the sponsor of the show.

