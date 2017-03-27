City Hall Update: Portland officially decreed a Sanctuary City
The City Council officially declared Portland to be a Sanctuary City last Wednesday. Although Oregon law already prohibits law enforcement officers from enforcing federal immigration laws, the resolution approved by the council also directs city bureaus to train their staffs how to respond to federal immigration officials requesting information on city employees or residents.
