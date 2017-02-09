Offensive Tackle Travis Mackay Signs Letter Of Intent To Play For Oregon State
A 6' 5", 277 pound offensive tackle from nearby Portland's Central Catholic High School, Travis Mackay, the 11th-ranked overall player in the state of Oregon, signed his Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Oregon State on Wednesday, choosing the Beavers over the likes of California, Nevada and Wyoming. Mackay will hope to add depth to the offensive line, where Oregon State loses a wealth of talent with the departures of Sean Harlow, Gavin Andrews and Dustin Stanton.
