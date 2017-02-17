'Dentally defective rat'? The beaver is so much more, says author
Frances Backhouse, author of "Once They Were Hats: In Search of the Mighty Beaver," will make several Oregon appearances in February and May. In the Canadian author's most recent book, " Once They Were Hats : In Search of the Mighty Beaver" she calls beavers "ecosystem engineers" and a "classic keystone species ... indispensable creator of conditions that support entire ecological communities." Since the beaver's adoption as the Oregon state animal in 1969, its numbers have increased, and "Once They Were Hats" is timely in examining how humans and beavers can coexist peacefully.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Corvallis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Feb 3
|da da
|5
|Brandon Bandy (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Sad
|2
|New Years Eve in Albany?
|Dec '16
|WHjr
|1
|Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Topchevy00
|55
|Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Topchevy00
|28
|Cannery Mall (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|MarcoG42
|3
|Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv...
|Aug '16
|Joseph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corvallis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC