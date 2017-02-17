'Dentally defective rat'? The beaver ...

'Dentally defective rat'? The beaver is so much more, says author

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: The Oregonian

Frances Backhouse, author of "Once They Were Hats: In Search of the Mighty Beaver," will make several Oregon appearances in February and May. In the Canadian author's most recent book, " Once They Were Hats : In Search of the Mighty Beaver" she calls beavers "ecosystem engineers" and a "classic keystone species ... indispensable creator of conditions that support entire ecological communities." Since the beaver's adoption as the Oregon state animal in 1969, its numbers have increased, and "Once They Were Hats" is timely in examining how humans and beavers can coexist peacefully.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corvallis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Feb 3 da da 5
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan '17 Sad 2
New Years Eve in Albany? Dec '16 WHjr 1
Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06) Dec '16 Topchevy00 55
Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Topchevy00 28
Cannery Mall (Aug '15) Sep '16 MarcoG42 3
Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... Aug '16 Joseph 1
See all Corvallis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corvallis Forum Now

Corvallis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corvallis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Corvallis, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,080 • Total comments across all topics: 278,960,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC