'Dentally defective rat'? The beaver is so much more, says author

Frances Backhouse, author of "Once They Were Hats: In Search of the Mighty Beaver," will make several Oregon appearances in February and May. In the Canadian author's most recent book, " Once They Were Hats : In Search of the Mighty Beaver" she calls beavers "ecosystem engineers" and a "classic keystone species ... indispensable creator of conditions that support entire ecological communities." Since the beaver's adoption as the Oregon state animal in 1969, its numbers have increased, and "Once They Were Hats" is timely in examining how humans and beavers can coexist peacefully.

