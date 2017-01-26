Worthy Brewing news
Bend's Worthy Brewing announced a new beer yesterday, made with a hop formerly known as X-331: StrataSphere IPA. What's particularly notable about this hop is that it was developed special collaboration between Indie Hops and Oregon State University.
