Worthy Brewing news

Wednesday Jan 25

Bend's Worthy Brewing announced a new beer yesterday, made with a hop formerly known as X-331: StrataSphere IPA. What's particularly notable about this hop is that it was developed special collaboration between Indie Hops and Oregon State University.

