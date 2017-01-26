Thousands swarm downtown Portland to ...

Thousands swarm downtown Portland to protest Trump inauguration

Friday Jan 20 Read more: OregonLive.com

Thousands of protesters marched Friday night through downtown Portland, outraged at the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States. Demonstrators shouted slogans and waved signs, maneuvering through several downtown streets and stopping only when they encountered walls of police outfitted in riot gear.

