Oregon truffle industry goes global: ...

Oregon truffle industry goes global: Boosters hope locally grown French black truffles take off

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: OregonLive.com

Nose to the ground, Dante races through the hazelnut orchard. The fluffy Lagotta Romagnolo is trained to search for truffles - a pungent mushroom that expert dogs can sniff out 100 yards away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corvallis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Jan 26 Ivan 4
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan 7 Sad 2
New Years Eve in Albany? Dec '16 WHjr 1
Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06) Dec '16 Topchevy00 55
Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Topchevy00 28
Cannery Mall (Aug '15) Sep '16 MarcoG42 3
Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... Aug '16 Joseph 1
See all Corvallis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corvallis Forum Now

Corvallis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corvallis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Corvallis, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,062 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC