Oregon truffle industry goes global: Boosters hope locally grown French black truffles take off
Nose to the ground, Dante races through the hazelnut orchard. The fluffy Lagotta Romagnolo is trained to search for truffles - a pungent mushroom that expert dogs can sniff out 100 yards away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corvallis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Ivan
|4
|Brandon Bandy (Nov '09)
|Jan 7
|Sad
|2
|New Years Eve in Albany?
|Dec '16
|WHjr
|1
|Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Topchevy00
|55
|Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Topchevy00
|28
|Cannery Mall (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|MarcoG42
|3
|Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv...
|Aug '16
|Joseph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corvallis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC