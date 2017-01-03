Learn to Hunt Rabbits Jan. 21 Near Corvallis, Oregon
Learn how to hunt rabbits in a safe environment perfect for beginning hunters. ODFW and Mary's Peak Hound Club will host a small game hunting workshop on Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at EE Wilson Wildlife Area near Corvallis.
