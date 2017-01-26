Class helps artists capture fine poin...

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: The Daily Millbury

When Georgia Lawson teaches a pet portrait workshop, she has her students start with the eyes.With the enlarged photo of their chosen pet - sometimes their own, sometimes a friend's or family member's - on the table beside them, the students brush two dark, glossy circles onto the canvas." You want to have the soul there, so you can see what you're painting," Lawson says.

