Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits
When Georgia Lawson teaches a pet portrait workshop, she has her students start with the eyes.With the enlarged photo of their chosen pet - sometimes their own, sometimes a friend's or family member's - on the table beside them, the students brush two dark, glossy circles onto the canvas." You want to have the soul there, so you can see what you're painting," Lawson says.
