Harvesting One Million Christmas Trees

Harvesting One Million Christmas Trees

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Neatorama

Holiday Tree Farms in Corvallis, Oregon, ships a million fresh Christmas trees every year. All that harvesting takes place over only six weeks, and they must be shipped fast, which requires chainsaws, trucks, and helicopters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corvallis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan 7 Sad 2
New Years Eve in Albany? Dec 28 WHjr 1
Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06) Dec 16 Topchevy00 55
Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06) Dec 16 Topchevy00 28
Cannery Mall (Aug '15) Sep '16 MarcoG42 3
Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... Aug '16 Joseph 1
Inefficiency of Kings Blvd/Harrison Blvd Inters... (Mar '16) Mar '16 IndigoDragon 1
See all Corvallis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corvallis Forum Now

Corvallis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corvallis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Corvallis, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,809,878

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC