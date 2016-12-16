Harvesting One Million Christmas Trees
Holiday Tree Farms in Corvallis, Oregon, ships a million fresh Christmas trees every year. All that harvesting takes place over only six weeks, and they must be shipped fast, which requires chainsaws, trucks, and helicopters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corvallis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandon Bandy (Nov '09)
|Jan 7
|Sad
|2
|New Years Eve in Albany?
|Dec 28
|WHjr
|1
|Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06)
|Dec 16
|Topchevy00
|55
|Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06)
|Dec 16
|Topchevy00
|28
|Cannery Mall (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|MarcoG42
|3
|Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv...
|Aug '16
|Joseph
|1
|Inefficiency of Kings Blvd/Harrison Blvd Inters... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|IndigoDragon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corvallis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC