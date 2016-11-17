Oregon State wide receiver Seth Collins upgraded to 'good condition' at hospital
Oregon State wide receiver Seth Collins had previously been in "fair condition" with an illness at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Oregon State starting wide receiver Seth Collins has been updated to "good condition" at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, the hospital said Thursday morning.
