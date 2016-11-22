Officials: OSU students have meningoc...

Officials: OSU students have meningococcal disease strain B

Nov 22, 2016

In this April 2016 file photo, Oregon State University students walk past the Student Health Services building in Corvallis, Ore. Health officials have confirmed that both Oregon State University students sickened with meningococcal disease are infected with the same strain of the illness.

