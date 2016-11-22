Officials: OSU students have meningococcal disease strain B
In this April 2016 file photo, Oregon State University students walk past the Student Health Services building in Corvallis, Ore. Health officials have confirmed that both Oregon State University students sickened with meningococcal disease are infected with the same strain of the illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Corvallis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06)
|Dec 16
|Topchevy00
|55
|Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06)
|Dec 16
|Topchevy00
|28
|Cannery Mall (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|MarcoG42
|3
|Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv...
|Aug '16
|Joseph
|1
|Inefficiency of Kings Blvd/Harrison Blvd Inters... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|IndigoDragon
|1
|Review: TIM Brewer Tree & Stump Service (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|KaleMick
|2
|occuppy los angles gavyn wilkes and joshua wilkes (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|joshua wilkes she...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corvallis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC