Polyguard expands operations
Polyguard Products has more than doubled its manufacturing capabilities by moving a majority of its operations from Ennis to Corsicana, Texas. In March 2016, Polyguard purchased the former Anchor Glass building in Corsicana and has spent several millions of dollars renovating the space to accommodate increased manufacturing demands that have resulted from 24 consecutive years of sales growth.
