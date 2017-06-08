Polyguard expands operations

Polyguard expands operations

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Pest Control

Polyguard Products has more than doubled its manufacturing capabilities by moving a majority of its operations from Ennis to Corsicana, Texas. In March 2016, Polyguard purchased the former Anchor Glass building in Corsicana and has spent several millions of dollars renovating the space to accommodate increased manufacturing demands that have resulted from 24 consecutive years of sales growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pest Control.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corsicana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc... (Dec '16) Dec '16 tomin cali 6
people (Sep '13) Dec '16 Elmhouse nosey 2
Corrupt Navarro County Police (May '16) May '16 411crime 1
kit (Sep '13) May '16 Friend 8
Sam Houston Elementary (Mar '16) Mar '16 Kittycat 1
kit (Oct '13) Mar '16 Con artist valid 5
free electricity in corsicana, texas! (Feb '16) Feb '16 QuickConnect 1
See all Corsicana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corsicana Forum Now

Corsicana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corsicana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Corsicana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,419 • Total comments across all topics: 281,911,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC