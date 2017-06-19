Arp man arrested for outstanding warr...

Arp man arrested for outstanding warrants from six agencies and...

Wednesday Jun 14

The Arp Police Department arrested a man for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and multiple outstanding warrants. Tom Rece McPherson, 47, of Arp was pulled over for a traffic violation in the 300 block of North Main St. in Arp.

Corsicana, TX

