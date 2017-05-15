Van Zandt County officials identify 2...

Van Zandt County officials identify 2 storm victims, discuss available aid for residents

Monday May 1

Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick identified the victims as James Clayton Young, 39, of Alba, and Lucretia Sykes, 49, of Fort Worth. Young was found in his vehicle on Highway 64, east of FM 243.

