Van Zandt County officials identify 2 storm victims, discuss available aid for residents
Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick identified the victims as James Clayton Young, 39, of Alba, and Lucretia Sykes, 49, of Fort Worth. Young was found in his vehicle on Highway 64, east of FM 243.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corsicana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|6
|people (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Elmhouse nosey
|2
|Corrupt Navarro County Police (May '16)
|May '16
|411crime
|1
|kit (Sep '13)
|May '16
|Friend
|8
|Sam Houston Elementary (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Kittycat
|1
|kit (Oct '13)
|Mar '16
|Con artist valid
|5
|free electricity in corsicana, texas! (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|QuickConnect
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corsicana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC