Officials give updates on fatal April 29 tornadoes, recovery efforts
Officials held a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss updates on recovery efforts following a series of deadly tornadoes that struck the East Texas area. Van Zandt County Mayor, Lou Ann Everett says weather is again an issue.
Corsicana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|6
|people (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Elmhouse nosey
|2
|Corrupt Navarro County Police (May '16)
|May '16
|411crime
|1
|kit (Sep '13)
|May '16
|Friend
|8
|Sam Houston Elementary (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Kittycat
|1
|kit (Oct '13)
|Mar '16
|Con artist valid
|5
|free electricity in corsicana, texas! (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|QuickConnect
|1
