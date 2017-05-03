Officials give updates on fatal April...

Officials give updates on fatal April 29 tornadoes, recovery efforts

May 3, 2017 Read more: KLTV Tyler

Officials are holding a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss updates on recovery efforts following a series of deadly tornadoes that struck the East Texas area. The press conference follows nine tornadoes that hit multiple East Texas locations on April 29. NWS Fort Worth reports show that a total of nine tornadoes touched down late Saturday night.

