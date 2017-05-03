Officials give updates on fatal April 29 tornadoes, recovery efforts
Officials are holding a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss updates on recovery efforts following a series of deadly tornadoes that struck the East Texas area. The press conference follows nine tornadoes that hit multiple East Texas locations on April 29. NWS Fort Worth reports show that a total of nine tornadoes touched down late Saturday night.
Corsicana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|6
|people (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Elmhouse nosey
|2
|Corrupt Navarro County Police (May '16)
|May '16
|411crime
|1
|kit (Sep '13)
|May '16
|Friend
|8
|Sam Houston Elementary (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Kittycat
|1
|kit (Oct '13)
|Mar '16
|Con artist valid
|5
|free electricity in corsicana, texas! (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|QuickConnect
|1
