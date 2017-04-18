Texas House OKs major school finance ...

Texas House OKs major school finance fix, but will Senate?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, talks with fellow law makers on the house floor Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corsicana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc... Dec '16 tomin cali 6
people (Sep '13) Dec '16 Elmhouse nosey 2
Corrupt Navarro County Police (May '16) May '16 411crime 1
kit (Sep '13) May '16 Friend 8
Sam Houston Elementary (Mar '16) Mar '16 Kittycat 1
kit (Oct '13) Mar '16 Con artist valid 5
free electricity in corsicana, texas! (Feb '16) Feb '16 QuickConnect 1
See all Corsicana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corsicana Forum Now

Corsicana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corsicana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Corsicana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC