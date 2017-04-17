Police say man who fatally Houston-area shot deputy constable outside ...

TXZ135-142>148-156>162-174-175-110000- /O.NEW.KFWD.FF.A.0002.170410T1900Z-170411T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Henderson-Mills-Hamilton-Bosque-Hill-Navarro-Freestone-Anderson- Lampasas-Coryell-Bell-McLennan-Falls-Limestone-Leon-Milam- Robertson- Including the cities of Athens, Gun Barrel City, Goldthwaite, Hamilton, Hico, Clifton, Meridian, Valley Mills, Hillsboro, Corsicana, Teague, Fairfield, Wortham, Palestine, Lampasas, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Killeen, Temple, Fort Hood, Waco, Marlin, Mexia, Groesbeck, Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, Oakwood, Cameron, Rockdale, Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 1109 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Flash Flood Watch.

