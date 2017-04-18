8-month old Johnny Garcia had a foodie-themed photo shoot to celebrate his love of food.
The baby from Corsicana, Texas, so far has only two bottom teeth, but that doesn't stop him from "appreciating all food," said his mom Bianca Garza. "Bianca contacted me wanting Johnny to take milestone photos to show his favorite things and what he's doing at his age," Lynn told ABC News.
