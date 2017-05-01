Officials: 4 confirmed dead during we...

Officials: 4 confirmed dead during weekend storms, fatalities may increase

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department confirms the body of an unidentified person was found in a pasture in Canton. A tornado warning remains in effect for the area through 8:30 p.m. Officials later confirmed that five people were killed during the storms and that the number of casualties could increase.

Corsicana, TX

