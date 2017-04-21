Lege Lines: Bills on the Move

The House State Affairs Committee on Monday ushered four anti-choice bills to the full lower chamber. HB 35 by Rep. Byron Cook, R-Corsicana, forces abortion providers to bury or cremate fetal remains; HB 200 , from Rep. Cindy Burkett, R-Sunnyvale, bars women from donating their fetal tissue after an abortion; HB 2962 , by Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, requires abortion doctors to report procedure complications to the state health department, including sensitive patient information; and HB 1936 , by Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, prohibits abortion providers and affiliates from entering into contracts with government entities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.