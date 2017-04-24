Juvenile offender arrested, accused of assaulting case manager

A 17-year-old juvenile detention inmate was arrested Tuesday, accused of assaulting a case manager, causing a concussion, while he was being held at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility this week, an arrest affidavit states. Edward Z. Lorado, of Mart, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant after a case manager reported that Lorado hit her in the left upper jaw and lip with a closed fist and caused her pain, the arrest affidavit states.

