House lawmakers hear overnight testimony on "bathroom bill"

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Texas Tribune

State Rep. Byron Cook, R-Corsicana, listens to the first round of testimony of hundreds signed up against SB 4 the sanctuary cities bill on March 15, 2017. Amid concerns about rolling back local protections for vulnerable Texans and dire economic fallout, a panel of House lawmakers considered a measure into the early hours of Thursday morning that some are hoping will serve as an alternative approach to regulating bathroom use for transgender Texans.

