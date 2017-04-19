Crash with 14-year-old Volvo driver k...

Crash with 14-year-old Volvo driver kills Corsicana mom on Easter Sunday

19 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Police told KDFW-TV that a 14-year-old driver in a white Volvo swerved into oncoming traffic, striking Vlunda Lewis' Ford Focus. Lewis' car rolled over several times, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, on State Highway 287 near the Lake Halbert exit.

