Continue reading Q&A: GOP lawmakers o...

Continue reading Q&A: GOP lawmakers on their latest efforts to crack down on abortion

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Dallas Morning News

A press conference meant to heap praise on abortion opponents in the Texas House on Tuesday turned into a question-and-answer session about key anti-abortion bills and their potential ramifications statewide. Lawmakers answered questions from The Dallas Morning News about their bills, addressing the concerns of abortion rights advocates and doctors about the real-life effects of their proposals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corsicana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc... Dec '16 tomin cali 6
people (Sep '13) Dec '16 Elmhouse nosey 2
Corrupt Navarro County Police (May '16) May '16 411crime 1
kit (Sep '13) May '16 Friend 8
Sam Houston Elementary (Mar '16) Mar '16 Kittycat 1
kit (Oct '13) Mar '16 Con artist valid 5
free electricity in corsicana, texas! (Feb '16) Feb '16 QuickConnect 1
See all Corsicana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corsicana Forum Now

Corsicana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corsicana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
 

Corsicana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC