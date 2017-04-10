Activist arrested at the capitola Read Story Jason Whitely

Activist arrested at the capitola Rea...

AUSTIN A woman from Waxahachie was arrested and charged with trespassing for trying to video a House committee hearing under the Texas Open Meetings Act. It happened at the state House Affairs committee meeting on March 22. Amy Hedtke's first court date scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.

