Activist arrested at the capitola Read Story Jason Whitely

AUSTIN A woman from Waxahachie was arrested and charged with trespassing for trying to video a House committee hearing under the Texas Open Meetings Act. It happened at the state House Affairs committee meeting on March 22. Amy Hedtke's first court date scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.
Corsicana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|6
|people (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Elmhouse nosey
|2
|Corrupt Navarro County Police (May '16)
|May '16
|411crime
|1
|kit (Sep '13)
|May '16
|Friend
|8
|Sam Houston Elementary (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Kittycat
|1
|kit (Oct '13)
|Mar '16
|Con artist valid
|5
|free electricity in corsicana, texas! (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|QuickConnect
|1
