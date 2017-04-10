Stranger repeatedly stabs Walmart greeter with unknown object in Corsicana Read Story Stephen Adams
It happened at 12:30 p.m. inside the Walmart at 3801 W. Highway 31 in Corsicana. The suspect, who did not know the greeter, fled the scene toward West Park Row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corsicana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|6
|people (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Elmhouse nosey
|2
|Corrupt Navarro County Police (May '16)
|May '16
|411crime
|1
|kit (Sep '13)
|May '16
|Friend
|8
|Sam Houston Elementary (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Kittycat
|1
|kit (Oct '13)
|Mar '16
|Con artist valid
|5
|free electricity in corsicana, texas! (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|QuickConnect
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corsicana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC