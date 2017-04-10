Police arrest man involved in stabbin...

Police arrest man involved in stabbing at Walmart

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Corsicana Police Department said that they have arrested a man involved in a stabbing at a Walmart around 12:30 p.m. Multiple Corsicana Police Department units and Navarro County Sheriff Office units responded to 3801 W. Highway 31 after a caller said an unknown suspect approached a Walmart greeter and began stabbing him with an unknown object. The suspect fled the scene towards West Park Row, which is when area schools and businesses in the area were notified of the threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corsicana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc... Dec '16 tomin cali 6
people (Sep '13) Dec '16 Elmhouse nosey 2
Corrupt Navarro County Police (May '16) May '16 411crime 1
kit (Sep '13) May '16 Friend 8
Sam Houston Elementary (Mar '16) Mar '16 Kittycat 1
kit (Oct '13) Mar '16 Con artist valid 5
free electricity in corsicana, texas! (Feb '16) Feb '16 QuickConnect 1
See all Corsicana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corsicana Forum Now

Corsicana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corsicana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Corsicana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,356,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC