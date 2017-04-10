Police arrest man involved in stabbing at Walmart

The Corsicana Police Department said that they have arrested a man involved in a stabbing at a Walmart around 12:30 p.m. Multiple Corsicana Police Department units and Navarro County Sheriff Office units responded to 3801 W. Highway 31 after a caller said an unknown suspect approached a Walmart greeter and began stabbing him with an unknown object. The suspect fled the scene towards West Park Row, which is when area schools and businesses in the area were notified of the threat.

