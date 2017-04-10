Navarro couple killed in motorcycle accident
Daniel Thornton and Whitney Cunningham, both 29, of Purdon, a small town southwest of Corsicana, were killed Saturday after the motorcycle they were riding somehow struck an overpass in Fort Worth causing the driver and passenger to plunge to their deaths.
