Texas House gets committee assignments; top bills can move

The Texas House has announced committee assignments, meaning lower chamber debate can being on some of the session's most contentious issues. Speaker Joe Straus tapped Republican Rep. John Zerwas of Richmond to head the Appropriations Committee, which devises the House's proposed state budget.

