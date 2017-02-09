Sheriff: 3 dead, including child, in murder-suicide in Navarro County

Three people, including an 8-year-old child, were found dead inside a home in rural Navarro County on Thursday. Sheriff deputies were called to a welfare check at the home on County Road 1090, southeast of Corsicana, about 2:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a bodies of the child, a man and a woman inside the home.

