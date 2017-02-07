Sen. Joan Huffman R-Houston during a September 14, 2016 State Affairs Committee meeting
When the Texas Legislature convened in 2015, state Sen. Joan Huffman , R-Houston, quietly filed a bill that proposed ending automatic payroll deductions for certain union and non-union organizations, a move that would have weakened those public employee groups. The legislation, Senate Bill 1968 , died in a House committee after its chairman, state Rep. Byron Cook , R-Corsicana, said time on the 140-day clock had run out .
