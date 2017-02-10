8-year-old and two adults dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
A man, woman and an 8-year-old girl were found dead in a home in Navarro County Thursday afternoon in what police believe is a murder-suicide. They were discovered by authorities in the Corsicana home after a neighbor called the Navarro County Sheriff's Office and said that there had been no activity from the house in 24 hours, reports the Corsicana Daily Sun .
