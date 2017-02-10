8-year-old and two adults dead in app...

8-year-old and two adults dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Dallas Morning News

A man, woman and an 8-year-old girl were found dead in a home in Navarro County Thursday afternoon in what police believe is a murder-suicide. They were discovered by authorities in the Corsicana home after a neighbor called the Navarro County Sheriff's Office and said that there had been no activity from the house in 24 hours, reports the Corsicana Daily Sun .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corsicana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 43 min HistoryPharts 1,101
News Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undoc... Dec '16 tomin cali 6
people (Sep '13) Dec '16 Elmhouse nosey 2
Corrupt Navarro County Police (May '16) May '16 411crime 1
kit (Sep '13) May '16 Friend 8
Sam Houston Elementary (Mar '16) Mar '16 Kittycat 1
kit (Oct '13) Mar '16 Con artist valid 5
See all Corsicana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corsicana Forum Now

Corsicana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corsicana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Corsicana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,765,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC