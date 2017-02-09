2 adults, 1 child found dead in rural...

2 adults, 1 child found dead in rural Navarro County home

Read more: The Progress

Three people - two adults and an 8-year-old girl - have been found shot dead in a North Central Texas home in what deputies are investigating as a double homicide and suicide. A statement from the Navarro County Sheriff's says investigators discovered the bodies about 2:30 p.m. Thursday while making a welfare check at the house near Richland Chambers Reservoir, about nine miles southeast of Corsicana.

Corsicana, TX

