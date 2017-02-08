$1M model train display donated to railroad museum in Texas
When Jane Sanders decided it was time to move from her Preston Hollow home, she had a locomotive-sized problem: what to do with her late husband's model train display. With an estimated value of more than $1 million, the G scale model layout spans more than 2,000 square feet and has 12 precision trains that run simultaneously.
