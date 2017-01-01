Severe weather possible with overnight storms in Dallas-Fort Worth
With the new year comes the chance of some severe weather in Dallas-Fort Worth as thunderstorms roll through North Texas overnight. The best chance of severe storms will be between midnight and 6 a.m. toward Waco and Corsicana, but Dallas-Fort Worth is still in the area of concern, according to the National Weather Service.
