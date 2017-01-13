Glenda Lee Cregger

Glenda Lee Cregger

Glenda Lee Cregger, 83, passed away on Jan. 12, 2017, in Corsicana. Glenda was a feisty, strong and compassionate woman who loved gardening, being outdoors and antique hunting.

