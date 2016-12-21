Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undocumented immigrants have no shortage of work
Though it's illegal, brothers Israel and Jos Martinez have no shortage of work, moving from one construction job to the next in the ongoing building boom of Central Texas. They've worked on homes in affluent communities along the Upper Colorado River and renovated sprawling apartments in North Austin.
Since: Aug 11
10,558
Location hidden
#1 Monday Dec 19
time for trump to put a stop to this.
Since: Apr 10
9,931
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
And illegal aliens crossing the border everyday going to US schools.
#3 Wednesday Dec 21
No! you must have pay the Mexican race for steal the land of my peoples! then this guy Trump have to go jail!!
Since: Aug 11
10,558
Location hidden
#4 Wednesday Dec 21
ha! good luck with that.
#5 Wednesday Dec 21
LoL no jail for Trump he means Obama
Since: Aug 11
10,558
Location hidden
#6 Wednesday Dec 21
now that would be justice
