Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Te...

Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undocumented immigrants have no shortage of work

There are 6 comments on the KBMT story from Monday Dec 19, titled Texas-News 3 mins ago 12:43 p.m.In Texas, undocumented immigrants have no shortage of work. In it, KBMT reports that:

Though it's illegal, brothers Israel and Jos Martinez have no shortage of work, moving from one construction job to the next in the ongoing building boom of Central Texas. They've worked on homes in affluent communities along the Upper Colorado River and renovated sprawling apartments in North Austin.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,558

Location hidden
#1 Monday Dec 19
time for trump to put a stop to this.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

9,931

Las Vegas, NV

#2 Tuesday Dec 20
And illegal aliens crossing the border everyday going to US schools.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
JULIO

Dallas, TX

#3 Wednesday Dec 21
No! you must have pay the Mexican race for steal the land of my peoples! then this guy Trump have to go jail!!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,558

Location hidden
#4 Wednesday Dec 21
JULIO wrote:
No! you must have pay the Mexican race for steal the land of my peoples! then this guy Trump have to go jail!!
ha! good luck with that.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#5 Wednesday Dec 21
tomin cali wrote:
<quoted text>

ha! good luck with that.
LoL no jail for Trump he means Obama

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,558

Location hidden
#6 Wednesday Dec 21
Wildchild wrote:
<quoted text>

LoL no jail for Trump he means Obama
now that would be justice

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corsicana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people (Sep '13) Dec 19 Elmhouse nosey 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Corrupt Navarro County Police (May '16) May '16 411crime 1
kit (Sep '13) May '16 Friend 8
Sam Houston Elementary (Mar '16) Mar '16 Kittycat 1
kit (Oct '13) Mar '16 Con artist valid 5
free electricity in corsicana, texas! (Feb '16) Feb '16 QuickConnect 1
See all Corsicana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corsicana Forum Now

Corsicana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corsicana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Corsicana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,053 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,819

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC