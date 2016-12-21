Hillsboro PD Detains Theft Suspect

The Hillsboro Police Department responded to a theft offense at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, December 14. Reports indicated that a 34-year-old Corsicana man was seen shoplifting just over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart Supercenter in east Hillsboro. A computer check revealed that the suspect had prior convictions of theft, enhancing the charge to a felony.

