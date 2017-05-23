PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16
There are 8 comments on the Mass Transit story from Yesterday, titled PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16. In it, Mass Transit reports that:
Fewer people rode Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority and Crawford Area Transit Authority buses and operating costs continued to climb, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's annual performance review of the companies. EMTA ridership fell 8.4 percent from 2014-15, compared to a 1.5 percent average decline among 39 public transit systems statewide.
#1 Yesterday
I was very skeptical of the 6 million figure given last year.
Seldom do I ever see a bus I see has more than 5 people on it.
#2 Yesterday
No wonder! The busses smell like a job Johnny with the homeless people using them for a toilet riding them all day to get warm. They smell like the parking ramps.
United States
#3 Yesterday
Meals on wheels delivers.. the dazzling urbanites only need the bus for liquor runs or demonstrations.
#4 Yesterday
Some buses could probably be about half the size which would make them much easier to maintain and maneuver on city streets..They should experiment with just a few smaller vans on routes where fewer passengers use the bus.The savings on fuel might pay enough to support this idea
#5 Yesterday
BINGO! This is a common sense solution so forget about it ever happening.
#6 Yesterday
maybe if ur mom started hosting again ridership would go up. your neighborhood isn't safe for us John's
#7 Yesterday
What is the biggest joke, the Airport Runway or the EMTA. Neither are needed in their present forms and waste tax monies.
#8 13 hrs ago
Corry just started routes. Maybe they haven't factor riders here
