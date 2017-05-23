Bear Lake woman gets two years for em...

Bear Lake woman gets two years for embezzlement

May 23, 2017 Read more: Times Observer

A Bear Lake woman has been convicted and sentenced for embezzling nearly $750,000 from Corry Area Schools Federal Credit Union. According to a release from the Western District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney's Office, Karen Schenck, 50, was sentenced to two years in jail and five years of supervised release.

