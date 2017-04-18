Rebuilding Corry, Pennsylvania, one store at a time
Sisters Wendy Neckers and Valerie Beckerink grew up near Corry, Pennsylvania and returned as adults. They manage two businesses in the downtown area, which they're trying to help revitalize.
Corry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corry brothers charged with break-ins, beatings (Jan '11)
|Apr 14
|Anonymous
|8
|Corry Police... A help? or a hurt? (Dec '08)
|Apr 14
|Anonymous
|51
|corry schools
|Apr 10
|shawn camp
|5
|Erie County town gets heavy snow (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Kelly
|4
|Corry manufacturing (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|Barnabee
|5
|Old Corry Drive In (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|clyde
|32
|Police: Fight preceded slaying (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|relative
|38
